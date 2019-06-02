Technology

Apple expected to announce plans to nix iTunes

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Apple is reportedly planning to get rid of iTunes.

According to Bloomberg, the company is expected to announce the news at its annual developer conference in San Jose on Monday.

iTunes has been the way that users listen to music and podcasts and watch movies and TV shows for nearly 20 years.

Apple will reportedly use three apps in its place - Music, TV and Podcasts.

Users will be able to manage their devices through the Music app.
