Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has unveiled the company's first-ever 5G iPhone at its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday.5G, the much-hyped next generation of wireless technology, promises lightning-fast speeds on mobile devices. Apple's top competitor, Samsung, has already rolled out a 5G phone.The iPhone 12 will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and will come with a "ceramic shield" screen they say is stronger than previous versions. The camera will have a wider and faster aperture that will perform better in low light. It will be released in a mini version with a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 will have the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 11. A pro version will have a 6.7 inch display, the largest Apple has ever sold.Apple also revealed MagSafe which allows new iPhones to magnetically attach to wallets, chargers and other accessories.Wired headphones will no longer be included with a new phone purchase.Price points will start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12. The pro version of the phone will be priced between $999 and $1099.Preorders for the iPhone 12 start this Friday and it will be available on October 23.