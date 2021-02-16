social media

What is Clubhouse app? Inside the newest online phenomenon

By Rebecca Jarvis
It's unlike other social platforms because it's exclusive.

Clubhouse is the hottest social media app right now. It's invite-only and it connects people to talk, and actually speak to each other.

It's already been installed more than five million times around the world.

"If you have not heard of Clubhouse yet, you are absolutely missing out!," said Youtuber Nakisha Wynn.

"What is Clubhouse and should you be on it? Spoiler, yes, you should," added fellow Youtuber Tasia Custode.

The exclusive, invite-only social networking app is suddenly popping up everywhere.

"These little boxes that you see with the title and people within it are what you call rooms," explained Youtuber Ben Leavitt.

In each of those "rooms," users can be a fly on the wall, listening in on conversations and interviews on loads of topics like a virtual dinner party on your phone.

"People are doing any and everything on Clubhouse. They're pitching businesses, they're dating, there are stand-up comedy rooms on the platform," said tech expert Stephanie Humphrey. "You have that option to raise your hand and join the conversation."

It's become a viral sensation in the stay-at-home pandemic era as Clubhouse says it hit over 2 million weekly users within the last month.

Oprah and Serena Williams have been seen on the app, and recently Elon Musk joined the club.

"On Clubhouse tonight at 10 pm LA time," he tweeted prompting 5,000 people to join in on the chat.

However, like all of social media, there are privacy considerations.

"My biggest privacy concern with Clubhouse is the fact that you have to give them your contact list on your phone in order to use the app," Humphrey said. "And Clubhouse still does have some real content moderation issues around the types of things that get said in clubs."

But that's not stopping tech-titans from jumping in.

"So Clubhouse definitely has some competition waiting for it," Humphrey said. "Twitter already has a very similar feature called spaces; Facebook is in development right now for a feature and Mark Cuban is actually developing an app called Fireside."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldapp
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Twitter to uphold permanent ban against Trump
Facebook taking steps to crack down on vaccine misinfo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
CSULA mass vaccination site to open Tuesday
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Armed robbers targeting Rolexes in Melrose area, police say
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
Bulldog puppies stolen from North Hollywood family
Show More
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in El Monte
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
Catalina Island businesses hopeful as visitors start returning
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
More TOP STORIES News