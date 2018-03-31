VISTA L.A.

Compton Robotics Club, created by local student and teacher, introduces STEM enrichment to kids in Compton

EMBED </>More Videos

Compton Robotics Club, created by a local student and teacher, introduces STEM enrichment to kids in Compton. (KABC)

By and Jessica Dominguez
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
"I realized I was really fortunate in a lot of things in my life. Every school I've been to I always had access to robotics. I decided, 'Hey what if I went to a place where kids probably don't have a robotics program and try to implement one there?'"

Eighteen-year-old Ben Indeglia is a senior at New Roads School in Santa Monica, a private school with a higher purpose.

Lutheren Williams, Head Master at New Roads School, says that the idea is simple, "If kids lived and learned together in a diverse community, they would be prepared to be bridge builders and leaders in the world."

With the mindset of a leader and with the support of his school, Ben moved forward with his ambitious idea of introducing robotics to kids in Compton. He started with recruiting his former middle school robotics teacher, Danny Figueroa.

"I didn't have any idea what was going to happen. I just knew that it was an idea worth pursuing and investing time into. I wanted anything that I could to help Ben pursue his vision," Danny said.

They started a GoFundMe account and raised about $30,000. Then, Compton School District's Superintendent Darin Brawley met with Ben and Danny, who only had enough funds to teach robotics at one school, but Mr. Brawley reassured them that they would find a way to make it possible for them to extend the program to eight middle school in Compton.

Thus, the Compton Robotics Club was born!

In three short years, the club has grown from eight to more than 20 middle schools! And hundreds of local students have been given this incredible opportunity to learn in a hands-on and innovative environment.

Ben believes, "The kids just needed exposure, they just needed to see the robots to succeed. So I'm showing them the door, but they're the amazing ones who are actually going through and doing all the amazing things."

"What I really like about it is that it's really challenging and exciting; how you program, how you do many other things," fifth-grader Lilian Ramirez said.

"I feel excited about this and happy. It's a light in my life," fourth grader Kimberly Bravo said.

Compton Robotics student Valeria Silva has a special message for girls, "It's fun and they could show the boys that it's not only for them, it's for everyone."

Every Saturday, Instructors Ben and Danny engage with the kids at different campuses. In addition, they've trained a group of teachers to run the robotics club independently. They want to create an army of students from this community that are going to go out and have careers in robotics and engineering so they'll be able to come back and pass this knowledge forward.

"It brings a smile to my face coming here and seeing the kids do some great things," Ben said.

Ben plans to attend the University of Chicago in 2018. We wish him the best of luck!

Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyeducationrobotsmathsciencescienceclubschoolcreative timeteacherlos angelessouth los angelesyour future starts nowvista l.a.LatinocomputersComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
TECHNOLOGY
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Report: License plate info at 3 OC shopping centers could be sent to ICE
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News