TECHNOLOGY

Craigslist ends personal ads amid anti-sex trafficking legislation

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Craigslist is shutting down its personals section, a portion of its site with ads seeking romance or sexual connections.

It comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.

A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back "some day." Craigslist closed by saying: "To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!"

The personals section will continue to be accessible outside the U.S as long as users can confirm they are 18.

It's not the first time Craigslist has cracked down on it controversial categories. In 2009, a section of the website known as "erotic services" was changed to "adult services." That section stopped listing ads entirely a year later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycraigslistonline chatonline datingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldinternet
TECHNOLOGY
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Report: License plate info at 3 OC shopping centers could be sent to ICE
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
More Technology
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News