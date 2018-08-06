Cal State Northridge has developed a mobile assistant to help ease the transition for incoming students and ensure that they make it onto campus for the start of classes.Called "C-Sunny," the application is designed to contact specific students if they're nearing a registration or orientation deadline.C-Sunny is programmed to answer about 2,000 questions ranging from mattress sizes in the dorms to financial aid matters.Cal State Northridge decided to develop the application in response to an escalating problem at the school called the "summer melt," in which students who have registered for classes don't bother to show up on campus for a variety of reasons.One issue these students have, according to Cal State Northridge's Associate Vice President of Undergraduate Studies Elizabeth Adams, is just how overwhelming starting college can be, especially for those who are first-generation college students."If they were accepted, then we know they can be successful here and we want to make sure that it's not bureaucracy that's standing in their way," Adams said.The school has reportedly seen a positive response from the majority of students who have engaged with C-Sunny.