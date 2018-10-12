TECHNOLOGY

Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts, fewer than thought

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago, fewer than the 50 million it initially believed were affected.

The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from these accounts, according to Facebook. For 14 million of them, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or the 15 most recent searches. One million accounts were affected, but hackers didn't get any information from them.

Facebook isn't giving a breakdown of where these users are, but says the breach was "fairly broad." It plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

Facebook said third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.

Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack. The company said it hasn't ruled out the possibility of smaller-scale attacks that used the same vulnerability.

Facebook has said the attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those user accounts by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep users logged in. They could do so by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code. The company said it has fixed the bugs and logged out affected users to reset those digital keys.

At the time, CEO Mark Zuckerberg - whose own account was compromised - said attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone's account, but there's no sign that they did.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookdata breachsecurityhackingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Strip employees fear robots will take their jobs
Newport Beach launches shark-detection pilot, "Clever Buoy"
Google+ to shut down following data breach affecting 500K users
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
More Technology
Top Stories
Remains found at burned Littlerock home confirmed to be human
Chase suspect arrested after crash into Jack in the Box in OC
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching girl at IE mall
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 11
Dodgers prepared for Brewers as NLCS opens Friday
Stolen vehicle suspect flees police, crashes into cars in Pacoima area
'Call of Duty' marathon raises money for veterans
Calabasas burglary suspect described by family member as reclusive
Show More
Cool Kid Kelly Cotledge leads Junior ROTC program while helping fellow classmates
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Explosion in Boyle Heights leaves man critically injured
Orange Coast College offering on-campus housing
Prop. 6 mailers, robocalls deceptive, opponents claim
More News