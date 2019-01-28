Anyone who has an Apple device with FaceTime may want to disable the group chat option for a few days after a bug was discovered that lets users listen in on people they're calling without them picking up.The callers can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they're calling. The glitch was flagged by 9to5Mac on Monday.The glitch works like this - a user can call someone using FaceTime, then tap "add person" and add their own phone number. Without that user answering the phone, you'll get audio streamed into the call.If the user hit's the phone's power button to end or decline the call, the audio is cut out, but the callers can then see through the person's front-facing camera.Apple said it has a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update later in the week. It also disabled Group FaceTime until the update is released.