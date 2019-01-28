TECHNOLOGY

FaceTime glitch discovered on group chats where people can listen in without user picking up phone

EMBED </>More Videos

Anyone who has an Apple device with FaceTime may want to disable the group chat option for a few days after a bug was discovered that lets users listen in on people they're calling without them picking up. (Apple)

Anyone who has an Apple device with FaceTime may want to disable the group chat option for a few days after a bug was discovered that lets users listen in on people they're calling without them picking up.

The callers can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they're calling. The glitch was flagged by 9to5Mac on Monday.

The glitch works like this - a user can call someone using FaceTime, then tap "add person" and add their own phone number. Without that user answering the phone, you'll get audio streamed into the call.

If the user hit's the phone's power button to end or decline the call, the audio is cut out, but the callers can then see through the person's front-facing camera.

Apple said it has a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update later in the week. It also disabled Group FaceTime until the update is released.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappleiphonebugselectronicscellphoneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola bringing back Razr phone with a few upgrades
CES in Las Vegas shows off latest high-tech TVs
More Technology
Top Stories
Fiery crash after police chase blocks NB 101 in Hollywood
CA wildfires cause $11.4B in uninsured losses, official says
Proposed ballot measure would let CA parolees vote
Super Bowl 53 predictions: Opinions from around the country
Cannabis summit focuses on health, safety in :LA
Alleged driver arrested in Redondo Beach fatal hit-run
12 taken into custody after panga boat washes ashore in OC
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
Show More
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union
Suspect wounded in Lake Elsinore officer-involved shooting
Cool Kid Karishma Raghuram builds prosthetic limbs
Liquid oxygen spill at Marina Del Rey hospital closes ER
San Bernardino missing child found
More News