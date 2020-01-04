Technology

Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural Colorado, Nebraska

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. -- Multiple government agencies are trying to determine why mysterious drones have been spotted flying over parts of rural Colorado and Nebraska.

At the moment, nobody seems to know -- or wants to admit -- who owns and operates these unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the small town of Sterling, Colorado, located about 120 miles northeast of Denver, drone sightings are a nightly affair.

Resident Kimberley Hartford said she saw five drones on her late-night drive home from work.

"People said it's the North Koreans. I've heard that it's like, some alien invasion, drug enforcement," she told Good Morning America. "I have no idea."

Some said airplanes are being mistaken for drones, while others said they may be checking oil fields for leaks or inspecting powerlines.

Police in Lincoln County, where Sterling is located, said the department has observed five to 10 drones per night in a 25-mile radius. Reports of sightings started around Dec. 17.

Officials said the drones aren't breaking the law, but they are concern over privacy and drone collisions.



On Monday, local, state and federal agencies are coming together in Brush, Colorado, for a closed-door meeting with the FAA.

Meanwhile, local officials are reminding residents that shooting drones out of the sky is illegal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoloradonebraskamysterydronesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at DTLA restaurant
Man found fatally shot inside U-Haul truck in Moorpark
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
Show More
'Just Mercy' focuses on attorney's fight for justice
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
LAPD starts foot patrols in Highland Park's North Figueroa Corridor
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle over 200 wildfires
Expert discusses airport security after deadly US airstrike
More TOP STORIES News