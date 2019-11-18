Google launching new gaming service 'Stadia' this week

Google is set to unveil a new gaming service this week.The tech company says it is launching Stadia, a service for streaming and playing games, in 14 countries on Tuesday, Nov. 19.Stadia users don't need a hard copy of games or a console, just the controller.To play on Stadia this year, people will have to buy a special subscription bundle for $130.Other subscription options won't be available until next year.Video game analysts say the content Stadia offers will make or break the service.