Google launching new gaming service 'Stadia' this week

Google is set to unveil a new gaming service this week.

The tech company says it is launching Stadia, a service for streaming and playing games, in 14 countries on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Stadia users don't need a hard copy of games or a console, just the controller.

To play on Stadia this year, people will have to buy a special subscription bundle for $130.

Other subscription options won't be available until next year.

Video game analysts say the content Stadia offers will make or break the service.
