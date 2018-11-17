Lithium Cycles Super73-S1 ($2,200)
Exciting. Fun. Powerful. These are some of the words that best describe the Super73-S1 electric motorbike by Lithium Cycles. At first glance, the design is very reminiscent of 1970s mini bikes but with a modern twist. When you look closer, it's hard to spot any of the electronics. The battery is where the fuel tank would traditionally be, and the motor is in the rear wheel hub. The bike sits on huge 20" x 4" all-terrain tires, the frame is made of steel and the brakes are hydraulic disc with great stopping ability. A power assist feature can be enabled to automatically help when peddling. The overall design of the Super73 bike is impressive right out of the box, but it's also a blank canvas that can be customized to make it even more special. The Super73 is a perfect commuter bike with a top speed around 20 mph and a range between 35-40 miles. Just charge, power it up, push the throttle trigger and you're off!
Eero Home WiFi System (starting at $299)
A flaky wireless network is really annoying, and it only seems to be getting worse as neighborhoods become denser. The Eero home wifi system is a mesh network and actually blankets your home with total coverage. They offer a few different systems. The base system, an Eero and a beacon, is perfect for an average home. If the home is fairly large or spread out, the pro system can provide the best coverage. Installation is simple: just install the Eero app on your mobile device and follow the step-by-step instructions. Eero also offers a service called Eero Plus that provides security features like family-safe browsing and ad blocking. That service costs $99 per year.
Apple Watch S4 (starting at $399)
The Apple Watch S4 makes the gift guide yet again, but this time because Apple packed in even more must-have features! First is performance: the S4 is noticeably faster than previous generations, and that makes it much more useful for day-to day-interactions. Second, there is more focus on Apple Health. The added fall detection feature is great for all but especially for older individuals as it will automatically call for help if no movement has been made within a minute. Also, the ECG feature is groundbreaking and worth the price alone. Finally, the larger screen is in the same case size. Those extra few millimeters in screen real estate provide much more information at a glance.
JVC RS1000/NX5 4K Projector (starting at $5,999)
Whether you're a movie buff or a gamer, JVC's new 4K projectors are sure to delight the whole family. What separates a proper projector from a panel display is the ability to get much bigger screens at a lower price point. There's also something more natural about reflected light coming off a screen versus the direct light from a panel. JVC's 4K projector line can provide a stunning HDR picture at lifelike sizes; the flagship model features an 8K resolution.
Owl Dash Cam ($349)
If you know someone that does a lot of driving or is concerned about where they park their car, a dash cam can be the perfect gift for them. The Owl Cam is a bit different than most dash cams because not only does it record while driving, but it can also capture events while the car is parked. It features both front and back-facing cameras and built-in 4G LTE connection so video can be viewed and alert notifications can be sent even when you are away from the vehicle. Pick one up for yourself and maybe the Owl Cam will pay for itself once you catch that person denting your door or in the event of a future break-in.
Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector ($59.99)
Power. We need it daily to run our devices, and a major pain point when traveling is packing all the necessary cables and AC adapters for all of our different devices. If you know someone that has an iPhone and travels a lot, this power bank is great because they just have to pack the same Lightning cable and AC charger adapter they always do. When they run out of juice, they can plug the Lightning cable in the USB port of the power bank to charge the phone. This model can provide up to 70 hours more battery life on an iPhone and up to 19 hours more battery life on an iPad. Back at the hotel, the same Lightning cable can be plugged into the power bank to bring it back to full charge. Brilliant!
iPad Pro (starting at $783)
The latest line of iPad Pros is the perfect gift for an artist or on-the-go professional. The new 11" model now offers a bigger screen in the same form factor of the 10.5". The 12.9" removes some of the extra bezel, making it smaller and lighter than the previous generation. It's also a lot more powerful than before and includes Face ID. Both models come in many storage sizes ranging from 64GB all the way up to 1TB. Bundle it with a new Apple Pencil to get the full package!
Rylo Camera ($499)
Let's face it, it's really hard to capture the smoothest video or the perfect shot when you're focused on doing your actual activity. The Rylo camera has a clever solution to this problem. Using their software, it can automatically create a perfectly framed 360-degree clip of action it can "see." The camera also features an amazing image stabilization that results in very smooth cinematic video. It's the perfect video camera for the person that loves to captures their activities on the slopes or pavement alike.
ThermoWorks Thermapen MK4 ($99)
The Thermapen MK4 is the ultimate gift for the chef or a backyard BBQer. It's rated the best cooking thermometer because it's not only rugged but is also one of the fastest and accurate reading thermometers around. It can provide a full reading in mere seconds. The Thermapen MK4 comes in 10 different colors and features a foldable design that makes it easy to store when not in use. The backlit LCD display is big, bright and rotates to the right side automatically. It will become a tool that is used daily in the kitchen and will be able to handle lots of use for many, many years.
Dewalt 1400 Peak Amp Jump Starter with Compressor ($149)
This is a great gift idea for anyone who owns a traditional fuel-powered car. The Dewalt jump starter packs up to 1,400 peak amps of power, but the 700 amps of instant starting should be plenty to start a cold V8. The unit has two USB ports that can be used to charge a phone or tablet as well as an LED work light if using at night. If that wasn't enough, it also features a 120 PSI air compressor that can be used to inflate a tire with a slow puncture enough to get it to a tire service station.
The C64 Mini ($80)
If someone you know was a child of the 80s and was big into computers at the time, the C64 Mini is a must-get gift for them! At 50 percent of the original scale, this working replica captures all the details of the original but is a whole lot easier to connect to modern displays since it has an HDMI port. Just note that the keyboard does not function on the unit -- but with a recent firmware update, an external USB keyboard can be plugged in or you can just use the included C64 joystick's virtual keyboard. The C64 Mini includes a lot of classic games that will bring back lots of nostalgia. As an added little bonus, other C64 programs can be loaded from a USB thumb drive using the classic LOAD "NAME",8,1 syntax.