How to save money on tech, food, even cars using student discounts

There's no question -- buying everything a college student needs is expensive. But Consumer Reports says you can ease some of the sting by taking advantage of student discounts.From laptops to clothes, even cars and a late-night burger binge, the discounts are there. You just have to know where to find them.Like many students on a fixed budget, Nadine Schiefer is always on the hunt for bargains."When it comes to student discounts I usually use them on clothing purchases," Schiefer said.If you're shopping for clothes at mall stores, such as Banana Republic, Madewell and Club Monaco, there are special student discounts for as much as 15%. Club Monaco will give you the same 15% with online purchases as will J. Crew and Levi's."Of course, you have to prove you are a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an EDU email address," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports money editor.Apple computers rarely go on sale, but the company offers an education discount that is open to all students, faculty and staff.For mobile phones, ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T which offers students from certain colleges special savings.And what about food?"Of course, students have to eat. Chain restaurants typically do not offer student discounts. But, a local franchise might. So, it doesn't hurt to ask," Stanger said.Students can also save on transportation.Amtrak offers students 13-25 years old a discount of 15 percent or more off on certain lines.And don't forget apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays and ID.me. Some are free to join and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems!And here's a discount which can benefit parents of students buying a car -- that's if the parents are thinking of helping with the purchase or lease.General Motors offers thousands off on a new car purchase, reduced lease prices and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles, if the student makes the purchase.