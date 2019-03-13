Technology

Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

EMBED <>More Videos

Reported outages for Facebook and Instagram

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyncfacebooktechnologyus worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Manafort sentenced to more than 3.5 additional years in prison
Fatal big rig crash snarls traffic on SB 5 Freeway in Anaheim
Eyewitness This: Chipotle loyalty program, CHP piglet rescue, "Sesame Street" movie
Brazil school shooting: 2 hooded teens kill 6 people and themselves
Hawaii flight prices plunge as Southwest enters the market
Show More
LA is No. 1 city for aggressive driving, study says
String of burglaries target Malibu, Hollywood Hills homes
3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding falls
LIST: SoCal people charged in alleged college admissions scam
VIDEO: Man steals perfumes from Seal Beach store
More TOP STORIES News