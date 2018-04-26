Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car and can actually carry people.The 12.1-foot J-deite RIDE can transform into a sports car in approximately one minute. Developers claim it is a world first.Two people (including a driver) can fit into the cockpit, but the machine can also be controlled wirelessly. It can walk at .06 miles per hour or run on its four wheels, but developers say they've never tested the robot outside the factory's cargo bay.