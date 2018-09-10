TECHNOLOGY

Long Beach debuts new wireless charging station for electric buses

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Battery-operated electric buses in Long Beach don't have to plug in, at least not in front of the Long Beach Convention Center.


The city unveiled its new wireless bus charging station. The wireless chargers look like a large manhole cover. It works on the same principle as wireless charging for your cell phone. The flat disc allows electric buses to park on top for a quick boost charge.

It's a way for the city's fleet of 10 electric buses to juice up while idling. The charging station partially recharges batteries in about 15 minutes and extends their drive time.

The wireless station is part of a pilot program to see if the city wants to extend beyond the convention center. The cost of the station was $1.6 million but city officials said those numbers will be lower if the system is deployed elsewhere in the city.
