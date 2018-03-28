Six Flags Magic Mountain is bringing virtual reality to roller coasters.The theme park's Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom ride just got more intense thanks to the addition of DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom VR.The virtual reality experience will have riders strap on headsets where they can watch Superman and Wonder Woman battle it out with Lex Luthor as they plummet 400 feet to Earth at up to 85 mph."Combining the most iconic DC Super Heroes, Wonder Woman and Superman, with state-of-the-art technology, DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom VR delivers an awe-inspiring new thrill for spring 2018," said Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Neal Thurman in a statement.The new feature opened Monday to the public and is available for a limited time.