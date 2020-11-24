Technology

LA native develops app to help users locate nearest Hispanic-owned food trucks

The Antojo App was created by an LA native to help food trucks and street vendors during the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to help mom-and-pop restaurants or street vendors, there's a new app in the works that can help.

The Antojo app is a mobile directory to locate the nearest food trucks and street vendors depending on what you're craving.

"I felt compelled to develop something that can help us connect to that community," said Luis Gonzalez, creator of the app. "I mean, they were hit pretty hard."

Gonzalez aims to use the app to specifically help Hispanic-owned businesses in Los Angeles. That's why he used the word 'Antojo', which means craving in Spanish.

"I felt compelled to create something that facilitates that and connects us to those people that count on feeding us," said Gonzalez. "So that's where this came into fruition."

The LA native is a one-man-band who is working around the clock to add as many food trucks every day. And he's doing this on his own time after his regular job and isn't charging anyone to use the app.

"It's absolutely just me in the in the trenches, just hitting it hard and taking it as furthest as I can," said Gonzalez. "The app is very, very close to be put out into the market."

The Antojo app is still being developed and should be available for free in early 2021. But the directory is currently available online through a web browser at antojo.co.

"Right now, what's being developed is the app which allows for ordering, which that's the end goal," said Gonzalez. "That's what we want is for people to be able to order from there and will be free of charge for food trucks."

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylos angeleslos angeles countyeast los angelescommunity journalistin the communityappbe localishhispanic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day
LIVE: Police chasing suspect believed to be armed through East LA
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Students from Compton, Tustin named Rhodes Scholars
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Show More
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
113 bodies found in secret graves in Mexico
Man charged with assault after exhaling on women
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News