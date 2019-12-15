Technology

Report: Facebook tracks in-store purchases, targets users with ads

Facebook is able to track what customers buy in stores and target those customers with ads, a new report shows.

The Business Insider report alleges Facebook has teamed up with retailers to track not only what users buy online, but in brick and mortar stores too.

It suggests that retail companies are sending the social media giant names, phone numbers and email addresses attached to what products people have purchased, which are then used to target people with those businesses' ads.

"The main way that Facebook makes money is by selling ads, and the reason that it's really able to dominate the online ad industry is because it controls so much personal information and data about its users," said Aaron Holmes, a Business Insider reporter.

Facebook confirmed the report, saying this is a "standard" practice for the industry.

"Retailers are able to reach their customers with ads on Facebook by sharing offline events, like an in-store purchase," the company said.

When asked by Good Morning America, stores like Macy's praised the collaboration as a way to "fuel our growth."

But Facebook says you can limit how much of your information is shared with it.

Go to privacy settings, then click ad preferences. From there, you can customize what kind of ads Facebook shows you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfacebooku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after 6-car crash closes lanes on westbound 210 fwy in Duarte
Crew member found dead amid search for missing Irvine hiker in Mount Baldy
Man found shot to death in car in Alhambra
Rep. Adam Schiff shares reaction on impeachment proceedings
Ontario shooting: 2 children, probation officer found dead in home
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
Rosa Porto, founder of beloved Porto's Bakery, dies at 89
Show More
Police investigating vandalism at Beverly Hills synagogue as hate crime
Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
2 horses die in first race of the season at Los Alamitos
18-year-old dies in hospital after being shot inside car in Mid-City
Hollywood's coroner retires after nearly 17 years
More TOP STORIES News