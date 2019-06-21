Technology

Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use

These days it's pretty hard to peel people away from their phones.

We're so obsessed we're now suffering from things like text neck, texting thumb and now, something more mystical -- phone horns.

Yes, actual horns in our skulls.

Health researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia found that, based on the way people are constantly tilting their heads to text, our skeletons are re-molding.

It has to do with a weight shift from the spine to the muscles in the back of the head, causing a bone buildup.

The result, they say, is a hook or hornlike feature, jutting out from the skull, just above the neck.

There are various nicknames for this -- head horns, spikes, phone bones.

If you have one, they say you can probably feel it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytextingbig talkerscellphone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News