Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyheadphonesapplebig talkers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
2 arrested after 'potential threat' against Costa Mesa school
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of LA City Council
Cosmic Crisp apples that stay crispy for full year will hit stores
How the gunfights in north Mexico that left 23 dead unfolded
Show More
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
LAPD tests device to snare people from distance
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Oreo announces churro-flavored creme as new cookie flavor
Single hypertension, high cholesterol polypill keeps patients on track, research shows
More TOP STORIES News