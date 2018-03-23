ROBOTS

Robots in action at select Walmart stores nationwide

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of Walmart stores across the country, including three locations in the South Bay, are now testing automation to handle tasks that are repeatable and predictable. (KGO-TV)

Chris Nguyen
Dozens of Walmart stores across the country are now testing automation to handle tasks that are repeatable and predictable.

Robots have been deployed to scan shelves for out-of-stock items, and check for incorrect prices, as well as mislabeled items. The data is collected in real-time and then transmitted back to a cloud database which associates can check to see what needs to be replenished.

The automated units are being produced by Bossa Nova Robotics, which is headquartered in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood. Company officials tell us the new shelf-scanning technology took nearly six years to develop.

In addition to Walmart, Bossa Nova Robotics employees are also currently working with three other national retailers to test the technology. Walmart officials say the robots will help free associates to focus more on delivering a better customer service experience.

Some customers expressed concern about the role of automation in retail and the possibility of jobs being eliminated. However, others believe the technology make their trips to the store smoother.

Walmart insists the project is still in pilot mode, as the company works to gather feedback from its associates and customers on whether or not the robots are getting in the way. The robots, which engineers liken to a self-driving vehicle, will likely be used during the early-morning hours unless additional testing needs to be conducted throughout the day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotswalmartjobsshoppingemploymentbusinessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBOTS
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot
Cool Kid Ben Indeglia teaches students about robotics
Compton Robotics Club introduces STEM enrichment to kids in Compton
Boyle Heights school robotics team heads to world championship
More robots
TECHNOLOGY
Santa Monica sets up scooter parking
Is Santa real? A version of Alexa skirts some kid questions
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More Technology
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News