REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Part of King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach will be closed this weekend to allow Northrop Grumman to move a secret piece of equipment from its headquarters in Redondo Beach to San Diego for the U.S. Navy.
The closure alongside Moonstone Park will run from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday - affecting about 70 parking spaces.
Northrop Grumman is paying the city $25,000 to use the marina.
Northrop Grumman is not saying what or how big this object is, citing national security concerns.
Part of Redondo Beach marina to close as secret Navy object moved to San Diego
