Part of Redondo Beach marina to close as secret Navy object moved to San Diego

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Part of King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach will be closed this weekend to allow Northrop Grumman to move a secret piece of equipment from its headquarters in Redondo Beach to San Diego for the U.S. Navy.The closure alongside Moonstone Park will run from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday - affecting about 70 parking spaces.Northrop Grumman is paying the city $25,000 to use the marina.Northrop Grumman is not saying what or how big this object is, citing national security concerns.