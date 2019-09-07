Technology

Feeling nostalgic? Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary

A cult icon of the '80s is making a comeback.

Sony is releasing a new version of the Walkman as the device approaches its 40th anniversary, CNN reported.

Walkman was the first truly portable cassette player that came out in 1979.

The anniversary edition doesn't actually play cassettes, but its screensaver and soft case looks like it might.

The new version is an Android-powered music player that connects to Wi-Fi.

Sony has sold roughly 200 million Walkmans over the last 40 years.

The new retro version is limited release and will sell for roughly $500.
