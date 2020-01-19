Technology

SpaceX intentionally blows up Falcon 9 rocket to test capsule's escape system

spacex, rocket, rocket explosion
By ABC7.com staff
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KABC) -- SpaceX blew up the Falcon 9 rocket intentionally Sunday morning to test the crew capsule's escape system.

The Hawthorne-based company was finally able to launch its rocket following some weather delays.

The test capsule released from the rocket about a minute into the flight before landing safely in the ocean, paving the way for NASA astronauts to climb aboard it in the future.

The launch completed the last test of SpaceX's crew capsule.

No one was aboard.

The rocket launched out of Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 7:30 a.m. PST.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfloridaspacexinternetsatellitesspace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
2 horses die in 2 days at Santa Anita Park
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
2 injured after argument leads to gunfire exchange in Hollywood
Show More
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents
Teen uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in NorCal
Source: File on foster mom murder suspect reads like 'horror show'
Riverside gang bust leads to arrests in murder of mechanic
More TOP STORIES News