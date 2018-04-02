TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX launches Dragon cargo-carrying ship to International Space Station

Just three days after launching 10 satellites from Vandenberg, a cargo mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Just three days after launching 10 satellites from Vandenberg, a cargo mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday.

The ship carried scientific experiments, food and other station goods to the International Space Station.

The Dragon and its 6,000-pound shipment should reach the space station Wednesday. The station astronauts will use a robot arm to grab it.



The Hawthorne-based company used one of its Dragon cargo-carrying spaceships, which was launched aboard a previously used Falcon 9 rocket. It was the company's seventh rocket flight this year and its 14th resupply launch to the space station since 2012 under a multibillion-dollar contract with NASA.

MORE: SpaceX rocket launch in 2017 created a temporary hole in Earth's upper atmosphere
A launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in August appeared to have torn a hole through Earth's atmosphere.



The space station is currently home to astronauts from the U.S., Russia and Japan.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
