The ship carried scientific experiments, food and other station goods to the International Space Station.
The Dragon and its 6,000-pound shipment should reach the space station Wednesday. The station astronauts will use a robot arm to grab it.
The Hawthorne-based company used one of its Dragon cargo-carrying spaceships, which was launched aboard a previously used Falcon 9 rocket. It was the company's seventh rocket flight this year and its 14th resupply launch to the space station since 2012 under a multibillion-dollar contract with NASA.
The space station is currently home to astronauts from the U.S., Russia and Japan.
City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.