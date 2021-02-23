Technology

Spectrum customers in SoCal report outage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spectrum customers in the Southern California area were reporting outages in their internet service Monday evening.

Many Spectrum customers reported they have no TV, telephone or internet service.

The company acknowledged the problems, writing in a tweet that it was working to restore service.



Spectrum has given no timeline for a possible fix.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

