Spectrum customers in SoCal report outage

We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Los Angeles. Engineers are investigating and are working towards a resolution. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spectrum customers in the Southern California area were reporting outages in their internet service Monday evening.Many Spectrum customers reported they have no TV, telephone or internet service.The company acknowledged the problems, writing in a tweet that it was working to restore service.Spectrum has given no timeline for a possible fix.Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC7 Los Angeles app. Get the top local headlines for the Los Angeles area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.The new ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app gives you free access to Eyewitness News and your favorite ABC7 Los Angeles content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your home streaming devices.