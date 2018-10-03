Shareable electric scooters are a burgeoning way of getting around Santa Monica, and now Uber has made JUMP scooters available in the city through its popular app.JUMP e-scooters can be rented by opening "bike and scooter" mode in the Uber app, which displays where nearby vehicles are located. Once a scooter is selected, the application prompts the user for a picture of his or her driver's license and payment information.The cost of unlocking a JUMP scooter is about $1, and the first 5 minutes of usage are free. Subsequent minutes are 15 cents each.By current California law, the rider must wear a helmet.Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation, scheduled to take effect next year, that will eliminate the helmet requirement.While JUMP bicycles are available for rent in several U.S. cities, JUMP scooters have only been deployed in Santa Monica. Rides on both are available for free until Oct. 7, for up to 30 minutes each and five rides per day.