TECHNOLOGY

Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica, offers free rides to mark Clean Air Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Shareable electric scooters are a burgeoning way of getting around Santa Monica, and now Uber has made JUMP scooters available through its popular app. (Uber)

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA (KABC) --
Shareable electric scooters are a burgeoning way of getting around Santa Monica, and now Uber has made JUMP scooters available in the city through its popular app.

JUMP e-scooters can be rented by opening "bike and scooter" mode in the Uber app, which displays where nearby vehicles are located. Once a scooter is selected, the application prompts the user for a picture of his or her driver's license and payment information.

The cost of unlocking a JUMP scooter is about $1, and the first 5 minutes of usage are free. Subsequent minutes are 15 cents each.

By current California law, the rider must wear a helmet.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation, scheduled to take effect next year, that will eliminate the helmet requirement.

While JUMP bicycles are available for rent in several U.S. cities, JUMP scooters have only been deployed in Santa Monica. Rides on both are available for free until Oct. 7, for up to 30 minutes each and five rides per day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytransportationSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
More Technology
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for possible mudflows
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
Show More
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
More News