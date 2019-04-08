climate change

United Nations looking into 'floating cities' designs as solution to climate change

The United Nations is teaming up with a private firm that designs floating cities. They want to see if this kind of city could be a solution to sea level rise caused by climate change.

Oceanix renderings of the first prototype city show a series of hexagonal platforms anchored to the seabed that would house up to 10,000 people. The cities would include everything from schools, to stores and restaurants.

Designers say they could even include cages under the city to harvest scallops, kelp or other forms of seafood.
