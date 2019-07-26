VIDEO: SpaceX aborts Starhopper prototype test after fire erupts

BOLSA CHICA, Texas (KABC) -- SpaceX suffered a setback Wednesday night when its prototype Mars spacecraft, nicknamed "Starhopper," was supposed to lift about 65 feet off the ground during a test in Bolsa Chica, Texas.
Instead, it spewed flames and smoke, then shut down.
The experimental craft did not appear to be damaged.
Starhopper is an early pre-cursor to a rocket called "Starship," which is expected to carry people into space as soon as 2023.
