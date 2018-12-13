TECHNOLOGY

Virgin Galactic to launch rocket ship over Mojave Desert in potential milestone for space tourism

EMBED </>More Videos

Virgin Galactic is preparing to fly its rocket-powered plane to the edge of space Thursday high above the Mojave Desert. (Virgin Galactic)

By
Virgin Galactic is preparing to fly its rocket-powered plane to the edge of space Thursday high above the Mojave Desert.

If all goes according to plan, it's a big step toward making space tourism a reality.

The Virgin space ship "Unity" is undergoing final checks for a test flight that could take it to the 50-mile mark, the boundary between the upper atmosphere and outer space.

It is planned for "Unity" to be dropped from a plane and will then coast to the top of its climb, where future space tourists will get to look back at earth and experience weightlessness.

Six-hundred people have already paid up to $250,000 dollars for a ride.

Two pilots will be on the ride.

After 14 years of development, Virgin Galactic's first plane broke apart during a test flight four years ago, killing the co-pilot.

The test flight over the Mojave Desert could take off as early as 7 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrocketrocket launchvirgin america
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
California wants to tax your text messages
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
More Technology
Top Stories
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
West Hills prep school dismisses employee over alleged sexual misconduct
Authorities head to WeHo bars with 'don't drink and drive' message
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
Show More
Dog beach in OC threatening rare bird habitat
Children visit the North Pole at LAX
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Amtrak workers protest scheduled closure of Riverside call center
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
More News