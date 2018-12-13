Virgin Galactic is preparing to fly its rocket-powered plane to the edge of space Thursday high above the Mojave Desert.If all goes according to plan, it's a big step toward making space tourism a reality.The Virgin space ship "Unity" is undergoing final checks for a test flight that could take it to the 50-mile mark, the boundary between the upper atmosphere and outer space.It is planned for "Unity" to be dropped from a plane and will then coast to the top of its climb, where future space tourists will get to look back at earth and experience weightlessness.Six-hundred people have already paid up to $250,000 dollars for a ride.Two pilots will be on the ride.After 14 years of development, Virgin Galactic's first plane broke apart during a test flight four years ago, killing the co-pilot.The test flight over the Mojave Desert could take off as early as 7 a.m.