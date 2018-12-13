TECHNOLOGY

Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test flight over Mojave Desert

EMBED </>More Videos

Virgin Galactic is preparing to fly its rocket-powered plane to the edge of space Thursday high above the Mojave Desert. (Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic says its tourism spaceship has climbed more than 50 miles high, which the company considers the boundary of space.

Virgin Space Ship Unity was released from a carrier aircraft over California's Mojave Desert early Thursday and ignited its rocket engine.

The spacecraft with two test pilots at the controls quickly hurtled upward and out of sight from viewers on the ground.

Mission official Enrico Palermo says it reached an altitude of 51 miles (82 kilometers) before beginning its gliding descent. It landed minutes later.

The company plans to eventually take paying passengers on short trips to space.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrocketrocket launchvirgin america
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
California wants to tax your text messages
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
More Technology
Top Stories
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
Upland police shoot, wound man in school parking lot
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
3 rescued after being trapped in WV coal mine for 5 days
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Show More
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
West Hills prep school dismisses employee over alleged sexual misconduct
Authorities head to WeHo bars with 'don't drink and drive' message
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
More News