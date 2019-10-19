halloween

Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map for your neighborhood

If you're headed out for trick or treating this Halloween, Nextdoor is taking the guesswork out of where to find the candy.

The social networking platform has just launched a trick or treating map that allows users to see which houses are giving out treats. The app also allows neighbors to designate their homes as a trick or treat stop.

Homes that are marked with a candy corn have the sweets. Homes marked with a haunted house have the scares.

Neighbors passing out non-food treats can also spread the word through the Treat Map. So, if you're looking for treats that are allergen free, check out the homes marked with a teal pumpkin.

Users just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.

Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.

You can see more on their website at nextdoor.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhalloweenbuzzworthytechnologyu.s. & worldappcandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
Halloween events in Southern California
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in North Hills
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
Hillary Clinton says Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate for third-party run
1 man killed in North Hills shooting, police say
Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of CT road
2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast
250 pounds of pot collected by LAPD after deadly shooting at luxury DTLA building
Show More
Law enforcement fighting release of sex offender in Joshua Tree
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
APLA Health clinic in Long Beach steps up in fight against HIV/AIDS
Baby giraffe born at Los Angeles Zoo
Woman falls onto tracks in Argentina, nearly hit by train
More TOP STORIES News