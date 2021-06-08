Technology

Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem

EMBED <>More Videos

Fastly internet outage takes down several global sites

NEW YORK -- Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, U.K. government's home page, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC and Financial Times could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular content delivery network, acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," a message reads on Fastly's website.



Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynew yorkinternet
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities release photos of suspects in Aiden Leos death
Underground tunnel in Los Feliz taken over by homeless
VP Kamala Harris warns migrants: 'Do not come'
LA County ramping up mobile vaccination efforts
LAUSD superintendent proposes affordable housing plan for employees
Slain boy found along trail near Vegas was from CA; mother sought
U.S. men's soccer beats Mexico 3-2
Show More
Victim of vicious Gardena gas station beating continues to live in fear
Friends upset by Claremont school misidentifying transgender student who died
Bomb squad responds after high-speed motorcycle chase ends in Pasadena
Mother mourns Pomona teen slain after alleged torture: 'It's not fair'
LAPD arrests woman with knife at Venice event held by LA Councilman
More TOP STORIES News