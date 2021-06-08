Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem

Dozens of high-traffic websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, U.K. government's home page, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC and Financial Times could not be reached.
San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular content delivery network, acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."
"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," a message reads on Fastly's website.
We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl— Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021
Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.