Deepspot: World's deepest pool to open in Poland

Deepspot, a diving pool located near Warsaw, will be the world's deepest pool when it opens this fall.

By Bria Kalpen
MSZCZONOW, Poland -- The world's deepest pool set to open near Warsaw, Poland this fall.

Deepspot will be 45 meters deep, about as deep as a 15-story building is tall. Only the fourth diving pool of its kind, it's engineers say it will have cutting-edge features that will make it the most technologically advanced in the world.

A new filtration system created for the pool will maintain the pool's crystal clear water, which will then allow free-divers to feel as if they are suspended in space. Deepspot will also be slightly warmer than traditional pools, so divers will not be forced to wear wet suits.

The pool will be open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so those with a passion for diving or those who are looking to get certified can come in at any time to get their dive on. Since Deepspot is completely indoors, bad weather won't stop visitors from going for a dive.

For those who prefer to stay dry, an underwater, glass tunnel will be built into the pool for spectators to walk through and watch as divers go into the deep. There will also be conference, training, and hotel rooms with a view to the interior of the pool.

For more information, visit Flyspot.com.
