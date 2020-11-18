World's largest firefighting helitanker trains in Malibu for upcoming fires

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- L.A and Orange County Fire Departments held a training exercise in Malibu to debut the world's largest firefighting helicopter on Tuesday.This was all part of a joint training exercise that twin rotor Chinook helicopter practiced using an automatic refilling station.There it filled up and dumped 3,000 gallons of water for any upcoming fires this season.Flybys from the L.A County Fire Hawk and drops by the Super Scoopers were also seen during the exercise.