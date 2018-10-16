TECHNOLOGY

YouTube users reporting outages around the world

SAN BRUNO, California --
YouTube users were left searching for other ways to entertain themselves Tuesday after outages spanning the globe.

The video-sharing site YouTube suffered a major outage Tuesday.



The video streaming service tweeted on Tuesday night, stating it was aware of reported problems on the site and with products YouTubeTV and YouTube Music.

"We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," the tweet said, in part.

The site went down shortly after 6 p.m. and remained out for more than an hour.

The cause of the issue was not stated by the company.


YouTube, owned by Google's parent company, is the second most popular site on the Internet, behind only Google itself. The company estimates a billion hours of content are watched on YouTube every day.
