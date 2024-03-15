Can't get a tee time at a Los Angeles golf course? You're not alone

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- According to golfers, the odds of getting a tee time at an LA City public golf course are the same as getting a hole in one.

"tee times are very hard to get," said Ken Nishimoto of the San Fernando Valley.

"It's challenging, you sign on to the courses when the times are released and there really isn't anything available," said Elora Dorini of La Tuna Canyon.

Golfers at Griffith Park told ABC7 it's gotten worse since the pandemic. But this issue blew up overnight on TikTok.

With the help of his friends, golf instructor Dave Fink said they've discovered some folks are using tee time "brokers". You just have to know who to message.

"Almost every time on the hour is available for an extra fee that you can pay these tee time brokers," Fink said.

Fink shared screenshots from tee time brokers.

"These times are being scooped up early and then resold," Fink said.

And if its not a broker, golfers are turning to apps with a yearly fee to book reservations.

"Most of us are using one of the apps such as Golf Now. And I just have it notify me when a time pops up. I book it as soon as I can," Dorini said.

The only people with early access are supposed to be those with senior cards. Senior cards allow folks to make reservations 10 days in advanced as opposed to the general public with seven days in advance.

"Sometimes you get it and sometimes you don't. It's really hard," Nishimoto said.

"These are not privately run golf courses these are city golf courses they should be open to everyone in the public," Fink said.

We reached out to LA City Golf and an alleged tee time broker but did not hear back.

According to the agenda, this issue will be discussed at the LA City Golf Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, March 18 at 1 p. m. which is open tot the public.

You can find more information about that meeting on the LA City Golf website.