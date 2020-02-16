u.s. & world

Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina Target

MIDLAND, Va. -- A teenager accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in Virginia was arrested in a North Carolina Target.

Police said 17-year-old Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood was detained for shoplifting at a Durham Target. He gave police a fake name but after some investigation, they were able to determine his identity.

He is currently in custody in Durham and will face a judge to determine the next steps and the extradition process.

Police said Levi was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located near the Target where Levi was found, but the gun has not yet been recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginianorth carolinamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats to make home debut in Carson
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia
Funeral services to be held for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Show More
Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder
Candlelight vigil honors 17-year-old victim in Arleta shooting
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Police officer shoots, kills man armed with knife at Rialto home
LA leaders vow not to work with US border agents in 'sanctuary' cities
More TOP STORIES News