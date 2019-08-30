19-year-old arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack in New York City

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested as part of a national security investigation into a possible ISIS-inspired attack.

That suspect just came to the attention of investigators last week, when he was in an online chatroom.

He allegedly said he wanted to buy a tactical knife that he wanted to use in a terror attack in Queens in the name of ISIS.

Awais Chudhary, 19, a U.S. citizen born in Pakistan, was arrested Thursday at a Flushing shopping center, when the undercover agent who he was talking to in that chatroom, met up with him to hand off that knife.

Investigators then went to his house on Butler Street in East Elmhurst to investigate.

FBI agents searched and found his phone that had videos of nearby Flushing Bay Promenade and the World's Fair Marina, both locations are walking distance from the suspect's home.

Chudhary told that undercover agent he was open to other forms of violence including using a bomb.

Investigators saying that Chudhary's plans were aspirational and operational, saying there was no imminent threat to the public.

Chudhary will be arraigned in Federal Court in downtown Brooklyn sometime Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityarrestisisattacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
19-year-old arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, several others injured in violent 2-car crash in La Verne
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles
Sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall turning heads for wrong reason
Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Autistic boy gets special treatment on flight
Show More
Police hope new evidence will lead to hit-and-run driver who struck officer
Security guard shot near Hollywood Metro station
IE scientist: Scorpions scary, but not to be feared
$58K offered to find person responsible for killing burros
Chargers ground game helps defeat the 49ers 27-24 in preseason finale
More TOP STORIES News