16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse.

The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
