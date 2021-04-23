17-year-old driver admits to vehicular manslaughter in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10405145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local family is experiencing grief and anger after their daughter was killed in a crash with a Lamborghini driven by a teenager who has yet to be charged with a crime.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini when it collided with an innocent woman's vehicle two months ago appeared in juvenile court on Friday and admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter.The boy, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was remanded to house arrest and will wear an ankle monitor while he awaits sentencing. He is expected to return to court on June 30 for a disposition setting hearing."What we want, as far as justice is concerned, we want him to go to prison and understand the consequences of his doing," said the uncle of the victim, Monique Muñoz, outside the courthouse on Friday. "I want his father to feel his son gone for years -- because Monique is gone for life."Fellow demonstrators called out in response: "Amen!" "Yes!"The uncle, Richard Cartier, was joined by supporters who held signs that said "Justice for Monique!" and "Adult car, adult conviction," and depicted a memorial portrait of her. They expressed anger that the teenage defendant was not prosecuted as an adult.Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was demolished in the crash.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Investigators say the teen was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.