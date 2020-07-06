Wrong-way driver allegedly kills 14-year-old girl, injures 5 others in Montclair collision

A wrong-way driver is accused of killing a teenage passenger and injuring several others involved in a collision in Montclair on Sunday.
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old driver who police say was driving the wrong way on a street in Montclair is accused of killing a teenage passenger and injuring several others in a collision Sunday.

Montclair police say the teen suspect drove an SUV over the center median of Monte Vista Avenue and began traveling south in the northbound at about 5:40 p.m.

The SUV then collided with a sedan, which was occupied by a 51-year-old woman.

She sustained "relatively minor" injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old passenger of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities say.

Four additional passengers sustained moderate injuries and were also transported to local hospitals.

The suspect remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Montclair police at 909-621-4771.
