17-year-old driver pleads guilty in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

The boy, whose has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, entered his plea at an arraignment in juvenile court and will now await sentencing.
Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.
Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled.
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.
The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
RELATED: Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen
Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
RELATED: Woman killed in West Los Angeles crash