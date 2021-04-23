17-year-old driver pleads guilty in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini who was charged in a fatal West Los Angeles crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead pleaded guilty on Friday and was allowed to go home while wearing an ankle monitor.

The boy, whose has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, entered his plea at an arraignment in juvenile court and will now await sentencing.

Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.

Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

RELATED: Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen
EMBED More News Videos

A local family is experiencing grief and anger after their daughter was killed in a crash with a Lamborghini driven by a teenager who has yet to be charged with a crime.



Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: Woman killed in West Los Angeles crash
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was killed and a teenager was hospitalized in a two-car crash in West Los Angeles, officials say.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west los angeleslos angeles countytraffic fatalitiesgeorge gasconfatal crashteen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
OC officer on leave after video shows him punch woman during arrest
1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
Migrant children arrive at Long Beach Convention Center
J&J vaccine meeting: Blood clot cases up to 15, with 3 deaths
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
What you need to know about Disneyland reopening
Show More
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
George W. Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election
Man climbs to top of 150-foot construction crane in East Hollywood
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
LASD releases bodycam footage in shooting of man with autism
More TOP STORIES News