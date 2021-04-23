17-year-old driver pleads guilty in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10405145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local family is experiencing grief and anger after their daughter was killed in a crash with a Lamborghini driven by a teenager who has yet to be charged with a crime.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini who was charged in a fatal West Los Angeles crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead pleaded guilty on Friday and was allowed to go home while wearing an ankle monitor.The boy, whose has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, entered his plea at an arraignment in juvenile court and will now await sentencing.Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.