Teenage girl dies after being shot outside burger stand in Manchester Square

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was gunned down while with her mother at a burger stand in the Manchester Square area of South L.A.

By and ABC7.com staff
MANCHESTER SQUARE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was gunned down while with her mother at a burger stand in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles, police said.

Authorities from the LAPD said the 15-year-old girl was shot in her chest area around 9 p.m. outside The Best Burger near Western Avenue and 77th Place. Distraught family members said the girl was waiting with her mom for her food when the shooter pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, later identified by loved ones as Hannah Bell, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was not yet known who shot her or why. Police said they do not believe the victim was involved in a gang and are looking to find out whether she was the intended target in the shooting.

Distraught family members, including the victim's aunt Karen Winzer, want the killer caught.

"You shouldn't have had to come up and kill no innocent person like my niece...I can't see her getting married, I cannot see her go to college - you know why? Because some person came and took her life away," Winzer said.

Detectives were searching for surveillance video from the cameras that surround the business to help track down the gunman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen killedteenagerrestaurantSouth Los AngelesManchester SquareLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News