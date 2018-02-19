A 16-year-old girl crossing a street in unincorporated Palmdale is dead after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver.The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on 47th Street East, north of Avenue S, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Officials said a 25-year-old man was traveling northbound in his black 2015 Nissan Altima when the car hit the teen girl.The victim was not in a designated crosswalk when she was struck, officials said.She was treated by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics and transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she later died.Deputies arrested the driver for DUI.The identities of the victim and suspect were not released.Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to call (661) 272-2400.