SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenage girl was gunned down as she stood outside in a South Park neighborhood, Los Angeles police say.The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on East 49th Street near Avalon Boulevard.Police say a female teen, believed to be around 17 years old, was standing outside when a vehicle pulled up with a male and female inside.Someone opened fire from the vehicle multiple times, hitting the girl.The victim died at the hospital.A possible motive has not been determined.Police are looking for the suspects.Anyone with information can contact LAPD anonymously at 800-222-TIPS.