Detectives searching for Lancaster teen as 'person of interest' in fatal shooting of his sister

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a teen girl in Lancaster and are searching for the victim's older brother as a "person of interest" in the case.The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.The victim was described as a juvenile female in her teens. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.There was no suspect arrested at the scene. Officials say detectives are looking to speak with the girl's brother, identified as Eddie Alvirez, 18.Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).