Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- One teenager is dead and two people were wounded in a shooting in Rialto that followed a fight between teens, officials say.The shooting was reported at 2:51 p.m. at Sycamore and Randall avenues. Authorities say there was a confrontation involving five teenagers in the area.When police showed up, they found one juvenile dead at the scene and another with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. That person was transported to a local hospital.A third person, believed to be a female bystander, was grazed by a bullet and was also transported to a hospital.No information was immediately available about a possible suspect or suspects or a possible motive.DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.