Young basketball player killed in apparent gang-related shooting near Compton High School

Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting, which authorities believe is gang-related, that left a 19-year-old man dead in Compton on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle was killed in an apparently gang-related shooting in Compton on Tuesday. (Logan Stutz Sudbury Five)

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting, which authorities believe is gang-related, that left a 19-year-old man dead in Compton on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives were sent to the 400 block of West Alondra Boulevard, around the corner from Compton High School, about 10:45 a.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Carl Edward Lewis III, 19, of Lynwood was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, Schrader said. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office and the sheriff's department.

Lewis' basketball team, Logan Stutz Sudbury Five, issued the following statement, in part:

"Our hearts hurt and words cannot express the loss. Carl Lewis was an extremely talented young man, who was a valued member of the team. He will be greatly missed by all and forever remembered."

No arrests were reported and no suspect information has been released. Authorities said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
