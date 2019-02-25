LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) --The teen killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena last week has been identified as a 17-year-old honor student who attended high school in Lawndale.
David Poblano was a beloved student at Environmental Charter High School. Family members say David had a very bright future and was looking forward to graduating. He played soccer at the school and was popular among his classmates.
The teen was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting at approximately 7 p.m. Friday on 146th Street in Gardena. Friends say David, his girlfriend and his mother were dropping off a birthday party invitation to his little sister's celebration when the suspects pulled up in a car.
Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking David in the upper chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A memorial of flowers and candles continues to grow near the scene in David's memory.
Investigators have not released a description of the suspects or the vehicle.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for David and his family members. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw.