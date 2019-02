EMBED >More News Videos A juvenile boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena Friday night, authorities said.

The teen killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena last week has been identified as a 17-year-old honor student who attended high school in Lawndale.David Poblano was a beloved student at Environmental Charter High School. Family members say David had a very bright future and was looking forward to graduating. He played soccer at the school and was popular among his classmates.The teen was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting at approximately 7 p.m. Friday on 146th Street in Gardena. Friends say David, his girlfriend and his mother were dropping off a birthday party invitation to his little sister's celebration when the suspects pulled up in a car.Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking David in the upper chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.A memorial of flowers and candles continues to grow near the scene in David's memory.Investigators have not released a description of the suspects or the vehicle. GoFundMe account has been set up for David and his family members. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw